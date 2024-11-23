Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Lauds NPP's Gambegre Bypoll Win as a Major Blow to Congress

SHILLONG: The National People's Party (NPP) won the Gambegre Assembly by-elections, and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed his appreciation and delight, calling the result a testament to the people's dedication to progress.
The Chief Minister stated, “The results align with our expectations. We are deeply grateful to the people of Gambegre for their support and trust.”
By winning the Gambegre seat by a margin of 4,594 votes, Dr. Mehtab Chandee A. Sangma, the wife of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, achieved a historic victory in the bypoll results.
Her win ended Congress's ten-year hold on the district, which has served as a political bastion since its establishment in 2013.
The NPP, which had previously had difficulty gaining traction in Gambegre, has achieved a major turning point with this victory. Following the Congress and the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the party was unable to obtain even a second-place finish in the 2023 Assembly elections.
Prior to his resignation following his Lok Sabha victory in Tura earlier this year, Congress politician Saleng A. Sangma, who served three consecutive terms as the seat's representative and previously represented the now-defunct Dalamgiri constituency, represented Gambegre.
Given that it is Dr. Mehtab Chandee's first election-related triumph, it is especially noteworthy. She defeated Sadhiarani M. Sangma of AITC and other formidable opponents.
A seasoned politician, Sadhiarani has run for the seat twice previously and is currently a Member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC). She is also the sister-in-law of former Meghalaya Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Mukul M. Sangma, and the wife of former state minister Zenith Sangma.
Although he was in the race, popular political figure and fellow MDC Bernard N. Marak of the BJP was unable to duplicate his previous electoral triumphs.
Marak was unable to make any progress in Gambegre, despite having earlier defeated Conrad Sangma to finish second in the South Tura Assembly election.
Congress's candidate, Jingjang M. Marak, came in third place despite the party's longstanding dominance in the area. Jingjang, a close aide of Saleng A. Sangma, was unable to restore the party's support, which indicated a dramatic change in Gambegre's political landscape.
This victory sets a new course for the party in the area and highlights the NPP's expanding influence. It also positions Dr. Mehtab Chandee Sangma as a rising political force.
