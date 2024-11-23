Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Lauds NPP's Gambegre Bypoll Win as a Major Blow to Congress

SHILLONG: The National People's Party (NPP) won the Gambegre Assembly by-elections, and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed his appreciation and delight, calling the result a testament to the people's dedication to progress.

The Chief Minister stated, “The results align with our expectations. We are deeply grateful to the people of Gambegre for their support and trust.”

By winning the Gambegre seat by a margin of 4,594 votes, Dr. Mehtab Chandee A. Sangma, the wife of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, achieved a historic victory in the bypoll results.

Her win ended Congress's ten-year hold on the district, which has served as a political bastion since its establishment in 2013.