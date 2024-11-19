Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma announces Rs 4,000-crore investment in tourism infrastructure

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced an ambitious plan by the Meghalaya Government to invest close to Rs. 4000 crore in developing tourism infrastructure across the state in the coming year. Among the key projects is the much-anticipated Shillong Ropeway, with the foundation stone set to be laid next week. The initiative also includes the establishment of new hotels, aimed at enhancing Meghalaya’s tourism potential and attracting more visitors to the region.

This announcement was made during the Shillong Literary Festival, held at the picturesque Ward’s Lake amidst the enchanting cherry blossoms.

“The coming year or so, we will be investing close to Rs. 4000 crore in different infrastructures, in the development of Tourism, including our Shillong Ropeway; for that, the foundation stone for that is expected to be laid next week. Just the day before yesterday, we laid the foundation stone for the Skywalk in Mawkdok. We are going to finalize two hotels in the next few months,” Sangma said.

The festival, inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, was graced by Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, renowned poet and novelist Vikram Seth, and acclaimed author Shobha De. The event marked the beginning of a celebration that showcases the rich literary and cultural heritage of Meghalaya.

In his inaugural address, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma emphasized that the primary goal of the literary festival is to unite writers and provide them with a platform to share their work. He highlighted the state’s rich reservoir of interest, talent, and passion for writing, noting that the festival would inspire and encourage local authors to showcase their creativity.

Speaking about the government’s initiatives, the Chief Minister underlined the significance of engaging the youth in reading and writing, given Meghalaya’s relatively young population. He stressed that these activities should be integral to the state’s developmental programmes.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the role of literature as a medium for documenting and researching Meghalaya’s rich culture and history. He introduced the CM’s Scholars Programme, which supports 50 research scholars in studying and preserving various aspects of the state’s heritage.

