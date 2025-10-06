Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma urges youth to be beacons of hope

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma attended the closing ceremony of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) on Sunday at the Divine Retreat Centre in Kerala. He delivered an inspiring message on faith, unity, and the power of hope.

“As we celebrate the Jubilee Year of Hope, let us remember that hope is not passive — it’s a choice we make daily,” Sangma said, addressing a gathering of young delegates. “Let our actions make faith tangible, hope contagious, and love appealing.”

Calling upon the youth to lead with conviction and compassion, Sangma added, “Stand tall as beacons of hope in a world longing for light. Amplify truth, justice, and compassion. Support one another and find peace through prayer. Let us unite, serve inclusively, and live our values. Hope begins with you. Not tomorrow, not next year, but now.”

His address emphasized the role of young people as drivers of positive change, encouraging them to embody the principles of hope, service, and moral courage in both personal and community life.

Also Read: Meghalaya seeks centre’s support for watershed & springshed approaches

Also Watch: