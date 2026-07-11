Shullai Defends Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Behdienkhlam Visit, Accuses VPP of Politicising Festival

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Cabinet Minister and senior BJP legislator Sanbor Shullai on Friday accused the Voice of the People Party (VPP) of unnecessarily politicising Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's visit to Jowai for the Behdienkhlam festival, saying the party's opposition to his participation as chief guest was "embarrassing" and had wrongly sought to link a cultural celebration with the unresolved Meghalaya-Assam boundary dispute.

Sarma attended the annual Behdienkhlam festival on Thursday as the chief guest at the invitation of Seinraij, Jowai. Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Shullai and local legislators were also present. Reacting to the VPP's criticism, Shullai said the festival, which holds deep cultural significance for the Pnar community, should not have been turned into a political issue.

"Yes, we feel so embarrassed that the Prah party (VPP) has opposed the visit of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as chief guest to witness the great festival of the Pnar community, Behdienkhlam, yesterday. I was also with him," he said.

Shullai maintained that the Assam Chief Minister's visit had no connection with the interstate boundary dispute and said the issue was already being addressed through a government-constituted committee.

He said individuals, NGOs and political parties were free to raise concerns over the border issue, but such representations should be made before the government or the designated committee rather than through protests against a cultural event.

He further asserted that the VPP's criticism was unwarranted and did not reflect the sentiments of the people of the State.

"I feel so funny that they alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma should solve the boundary issue… which is not connected with the border issue," he said.



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