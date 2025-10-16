Meghalaya CM Sangma asks Marak to substantiate claims of illegal uranium mining

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday asked State BJP vice president and Tura MDC Bernard N. Marak to act responsibly, stating that “leaders in responsible positions should not just come up with statements just because they want to grab attention or maybe just make a statement.”

Reacting to Marak’s recent allegations of illegal uranium extraction in the Garo Hills, Sangma said, “If it is the case, then definitely it’s a matter of concern. And if it is so, let him come out with the details and the proof, and definitely if there is any such problem happening, the Government of Meghalaya will be the first one to act on it.”

Reiterating his government’s stand, the Chief Minister affirmed, “I have made our position very clear that we are very firm that uranium mining should not take place. There could be situations where some incidents might not have come to the notice of the government, so if there is evidence or information, then please give that to us and we’ll be more than happy to act and take necessary action on it.”

Sangma further asserted, “There is no kind of activity, evidence, or information that reflects any such activity of uranium extraction going on.”

Earlier, Meghalaya BJP vice president and Tura MDC Bernard N. Marak claimed that a committee led by him had apprised the Centre about alleged illegal uranium extraction in the Garo Hills region. His revelation came alongside a report submitted to the BJP central leadership detailing rampant illegal coal mining in the state.

