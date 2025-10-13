Two habitual offenders arrested after accident exposed stolen bike and arms cache in North Garo Hills

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Two habitual offenders landed in police custody after a stolen motorcycle they were riding crashed near Berubari under Bajengdoba Police Station in the North Garo Hills district, exposing a cache of illegal weapons.

Pawar Swapnil Vasantrao, the Superintendent of Police, North Garo Hills, stated that local residents alerted the police about the accident, prompting them to rush to the scene. Upon arrival, they found a motorbike that had collided with a roadside tree along NH-51, leaving both the rider and pillion injured. The duo was taken to Bajengdoba PHC for medical treatment.

The situation escalated when locals discovered arms inside the men’s bags, triggering public outrage. “Police acted quickly and removed them from the spot along with the motorcycle (ML 07 B 7072 Bajaj Platina), which was brought to the police station for safekeeping,” SP Vasantrao said.

A medical examination confirmed that both had consumed alcohol. The rider was identified as Walcang K. Sangma of Salmanpara, South West Garo Hills, who sustained swelling and abrasions, while the pillion, Mikselbirth Sangma, alias Niksengbirth, of Gabil Bisa, East Garo Hills, suffered leg and hip injuries.

From their backpacks, police recovered two handmade wooden firearms, five mobile phones, one khukri, a tube of Odomos, a strip of Diclowin Plus tablets, and some clothes. During interrogation, police learnt that Walcang had earlier been arrested in a case of crime against women under Ampati Police Station and had spent seven years in judicial custody, while Mikselbirth was previously arrested in a kidnapping case under the same jurisdiction. The two reportedly met in Tura District Jail and conspired to commit more crimes after their release.

Further investigation revealed their involvement in the theft of three mobile phones from a public bus and a motorcycle from Rongmil, East Garo Hills, on October 10. They were allegedly heading to Assam to sell the stolen items when the crash occurred. Rongjeng Police later confirmed the theft, citing Rongjeng PS Case No. 19/2025 U/S 303(2) BNS.

During questioning, Walcang confessed that he had handcrafted the wooden firearms at his grandmother’s residence at RC Road, Tura, intending to use them “to threaten the public during the commission of crime.”

A case was registered, and an investigation is underway.

