Meghalaya CM Sangma offers bailout, reforms to stabilize GHADC

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday held a crucial meeting with Nokma representatives from across Garo Hills, led by GSU president Tengsak Momin, to address the worsening financial crisis in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

During the dialogue, Sangma acknowledged the gravity of the situation and extended gratitude to community leaders and civil society groups for their cooperation. Highlighting the council’s precarious financial condition, he revealed that GHADC’s revenue collections for the year amounted to only about Rs 25 crore, while its annual salary expenditure for employees stood at nearly Rs 70 crore. “This huge gap has left GHADC in deep distress, and the state government has stepped in only to ensure financial reforms and stability,” he said.

Clarifying that the government’s intervention was not an encroachment on GHADC’s autonomy, Sangma announced a bailout measure wherein the state will take over the payment of GHADC employees’ salaries starting November 1, 2025. He stressed that the move is solely for the welfare of employees and part of the wider reform plan.

Outlining the roadmap, Sangma said the government will focus on framing Service Rules for the council, introducing a Procurement Policy, rationalisation of resources, and re-appropriation of employees to ensure long-term stability. The Chief Minister underscored that such reforms are crucial for the council’s survival and future growth.

