Meghalaya CM visits landslide-hit areas, provides relief to affected families

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday visited landslides and flood affected areas of Dalu in West Garo Hills and Atisia Songmong in South Garo Hills. He visited families of next of kin killed in the landslides at different villages under Dalu C&RD block in West Garo Hills.

The Chief Minister handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each for individual died in multiple landslides to the next of kin. He also expressed grief and sorrow over the incident that caused the lives of the people in the unfortunate incidents.

At Rongkhon Songgital in Tura, the Chief Minister handed over ex-gratia to the wife of (L) Bijoy Marak, a teacher by profession whose car was swept away by the flooded waters that claimed his and his son Wian Chigado R Marak’s life on October 4. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 8 lakh was handed over to (L) Marak’s wife.

At Karonggre village, Dalu, Sangma met the family members and handed over ex-gratia of Rs. 4 Lakhs to the family of 18 year old Sanira Marak who died due in a landslide. He also visited the grieving parents of a 5 year-old-boy, Miando P Marak, who died in a landslide while playing behind their house on October 4.

The Chief Minister expressed great sadness while meeting the parents who were devastated from the loss of their child. At Tibapara under Dalu, Sangma visited the family of Tengseng R Marak who tragically died as a result of a tree falling atop his car in Songsak. He also visited the family of Santa Marak who was buried alive in a landslide at Koinabhui village in Dalu. She is survived by her daughter who also sustained injuries from the incident.

Many households have been affected due to landslides in the area. He took stock of the area to access the damages and interacted with the affected residents.

The Chief Minister held review with the District Administration of West Garo Hills to assess the damages by flash floods and landslides in Dalu C&RD Block and to monitor the relief operations conducted so far.

In Dalu C&RD Block, the natural calamities have devastated 2630 households and claimed six lives. The District Administration has set up 68 relief camps and has provided food and shelter to the flood and landslide victims.

In the review, the Chief Minister directed officials to conduct a study of rivers and water bodies and the flood-prone area for flood mitigation and undertake flood management initiatives to avoid such damages to life and property in the future. He has also directed the immediate repair of roads and bridges in the Block and ensures supply of essentials to the affected population. Sangma also met the inmates of the relief camp at Dalu and heard their concerns.

Sangma also held review with the district administration of South Garo Hills in Dimapara to evaluate the relief measures and inspect the damages caused by flash floods and landslides in the District. A total of 40 villages were impacted in three blocks by the natural calamities, affecting a population of 2510 in 462 households. Seven individuals from a family were buried alive by the landslide that swept away their home and their lives in Atisia Songmong village under Gasuapara.

