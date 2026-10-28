Meghalaya: Coal truck overturns, disrupts traffic at Jaiaw Langsning

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A coal truck overturned at Jaiaw Langsning on Tuesday morning, causing traffic congestion as coal spilled across the road and obstructed the movement of vehicles.

The truck, bearing registration number AS26 AC 1244, overturned in the morning, leaving commuters to deal with the resulting congestion. Restrictions on truck movement reportedly added to the disruption, which continued until the evening.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said, “We are enquiring.”

Providing further details, Syiem said the incident occurred in the morning. He said the truck bearing registration number AS26 AC 1244 was part of the inquiry and that the vehicle had been seized. No arrests had been made so far as the police continued their inquiry.

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