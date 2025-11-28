Meghalaya: COMSO demands urgent clearance of MRSSA Amendment Bill 2020

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (COMSO) has demanded for immediate approval of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) Amendment Bill of 2020, calling it the only functional alternative to the long-pending Inner Line Permit (ILP). In a sharp statement that places the MRSSA Amendment Bill at the centre of Meghalaya's security discourse, COMSO chairman Roykupar Synrem warned that the current geopolitical climate and escalating illegal immigration threats require urgent action from both the Centre and the state.

Roykupar Synrem said, "And from our side, we have already made it very clear that if it is not possible for the government of India to give us Inner Line Permit, giving various reason, one being the state of Meghalaya is being a transit state, where other state use the roads to travel to other states, we have made our point very clear that we have our own law which the government of Meghalaya has already tabled in the assembly, and we had just all the been sent to the governor for his ascent. But sadly, that has not happened yet. It is the MRSSA Amendment bill of 2020. So we call upon once again the government of India to give us the MRSSA amendment bill of 2020 if it does not give us the ILP."

He stressed that COMSO's movement will persist, saying, "From our side our struggle will still continue… We will still keep fighting, keep knocking the doors of the state government as well as the central government in order to ensure that we have a law which regulate the movement of people from outside the state into the state."

Synrem reiterated that while ILP remains the preferred mechanism, the Centre must at least clear the MRSSA Amendment Bill. "If given a choice between ILP and MRSSA amendment bill of 2020, then of course, we would say that give us ILP, but since we have a bill, which has already been approved by the legislative assembly, we urge upon the government of India to give its approval… because in that MRSSA Amendment bill 2020, the provision of ILP are there."

Raising concerns over illegal immigration, he added, "We have raised the issue of illegal immigrant earlier also… time and again we have apprehended Bangladeshis who are illegally trying to enter India… with the current situation that Bangladesh is in, we know for a fact that extremism is on a high point… and the relationship between India and Bangladesh is not cordial right now."

He warned that extremist groups may exploit the situation, stating, "These extremist groups or fundamentalists may take an opportunity in order to create law and order problem, especially in Meghalaya or through Meghalaya in the rest of the country. We feel very concern and we urge the BSF, we urge our police and the state machineries to be on a very high alert."

Synrem expressed alarm over suspected illegal settlements within Shillong as well. "We have made a demand that there are illegal settlement in Lum Survey areas… we know for a fact that we are suspecting, even these people are also not from India. They are illegal immigrants who have come and settled in this particular area."

He further flagged unregulated labour movement across the state, remarking, "There are a lot of areas in which there is a movement of people from one place to another… So, we are not the authorities to go and check the documentation… but we know for a fact that the movement of people are there."

Citing the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal and Assam, he cautioned that those left out may attempt to enter Meghalaya. "We understand that the people who are affected by SIR activities are mostly Bangladeshi illegal immigrants… if they don't find opportunity to be included in the electoral roll… then they will obviously find a safe haven… and we know for a fact that Meghalaya is one of the state which does not have a laws like ILP."

He urged strict border vigilance, saying, "We call upon the state government… to put police personnel and other personnel in the border area… to instruct the DC SP of each district to be vigilant… and to ensure that these people who are fleeing the state of West Bengal and Assam should not be allowed to enter Meghalaya unregulated or unchecked."

Synrem concluded that allowing such entries would "naturally affect the legal rights of the citizens of the state," stressing once again the need for the Centre to clear the MRSSA Amendment Bill of 2020 without delay.

