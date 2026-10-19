Meghalaya: CPC team visits Mawbah after suspected petrol bomb attack

Correspondent

SHILLONG: A team of the CPC (Central Puja Committee), including its president, working president, general secretary and members of its vigilance cell, visited the Mawbah Barapather Durga Puja Committee's mandap early Sunday morning to enquire into the suspected petrol bomb attack in the locality on Saturday night.

CPC president Naba Bhattacharjee said the organisation would take up the matter with the government and assured the committee that necessary security measures, including police patrols in the locality, would be implemented. The visit followed an incident around 9.45 pm on Saturday in which an abandoned scooty was partially burnt by miscreants in Mawbah, triggering panic amid the ongoing Durga Puja festivities.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said police had received information about the incident and were investigating the matter. Asked whether it was a suspected petrol bomb attack, Syiem said the matter was being verified. "We are trying to ascertain the facts," the SP said. The Mawbah Barapather Durga Puja Committee thanked the CPC for taking up the matter on priority and visiting the mandap to enquire into the incident. With Durga Puja festivities underway, the incident has raised security concerns in the locality, prompting calls for appropriate measures to prevent further incidents.

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