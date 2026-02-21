Meghalaya declares holiday for funeral of Shillong MP Ricky A.J. Syngkon

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a solemn mark of respect following the demise of Shillong Member of Parliament Ricky A.J. Syngkon, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday announced a holiday across all districts under the Shillong Parliamentary constituency to enable people to attend the funeral, which is likely to be held on Saturday.

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister while participating in the obituary reference in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. Saturday, which had earlier been designated a working day as part of compensatory holidays, will now be observed as a holiday throughout the entire Shillong Parliamentary constituency in order to pay respect to the departed soul as well as to allow people to be part of the funeral that is most likely to be held tomorrow.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “We are yet to hear a formal announcement but we have been informed that the funeral is most likely to be held tomorrow. So, based on the information that has been given to us through or rather the information that has been passed on to us that the funeral will be held tomorrow, as a Government we have decided that in order to pay respect to the departed soul and to his family members, and also to ensure that we were able to allow people to participate and to be there during the funeral, the government has decided that tomorrow which was suppose to be a working day as part of the compensatory holidays, tomorrow being working day, the government has decided that we will declare holiday in the Eastern Range or rather in the MP Parliamentary constituency in all the districts which fall under Shillong MP Parliamentary constituency seat. As I said in order to pay respect to the departed soul as well as to allow people to be part of the funeral that is most likely to be held tomorrow. It has been a great loss for the whole state as representative in Lok Sabha, he was not just a representative of Shillong or Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills, but of the whole state. Therefore, this loss for all of us.”

