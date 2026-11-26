CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: More than 1,000 deficit teachers, along with teaching and non-teaching staff, took to the streets of Shillong on Wednesday in a silent protest march organised by the Meghalaya College Teachers Association, demanding urgent government intervention in their long-pending grievances.

The march began at Don Bosco Square and proceeded towards Madan Malki, with political parties and pressure groups, including the Khasi Students' Union (KSU), joining in solidarity. Protesters carried banners highlighting their demands for the release of pending DA, the settlement of service-related cases and the filling of vacancies in higher education institutions.

The demonstration also targeted Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong over his controversial remark describing teachers as "termites" (Kruin). Through banners and placards, the protesters termed the remark an insult to the dignity, contribution and sacrifices of the teaching community. The teachers marched through the streets of Shillong with banners, demanding action rather than assurances. They warned that continued delays in addressing their grievances were undermining the interests of educators and the future of Meghalaya's education sector.

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