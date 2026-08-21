Meghalaya Deploys Additional CAPF Units in Shillong After Violent KSU Black-Flag Rally

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government has deployed five additional companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including one company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), in Shillong following violence during the Khasi Students' Union's (KSU) black-flag bike rally.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said 31 government and private vehicles were damaged, 16 confirmed cases of assault were reported and statues of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda were vandalised during the rally. Two vehicles, including one government and one private vehicle, were also set on fire.

Baranwal said around 200 police personnel had been deployed along the rally route, but the extensive route had several vulnerable pockets. He said the administration had responded to inputs as the situation evolved.

Three senior KSU leaders were subsequently apprehended during a late-night operation, while police also went to the organisation's office at Jaiaw Pdeng. The personnel later withdrew following intervention by community members.

The Deputy Commissioner warned that the violence could have repercussions beyond Meghalaya, particularly after reports of Meghalaya-registered vehicles being stopped and vandalised near Jorabat in Assam. He said the Meghalaya Government and district administration were taking up the matter with their Assam counterparts.

Baranwal said the permission granted for the KSU's proposed sit-in protest had been revoked after the conditions imposed by the administration were allegedly violated. He said an FIR had been registered and police were investigating the incidents, including the alleged involvement of individuals in vandalism and assaults.

Responding to the KSU's claim that unruly elements had hijacked the rally, Baranwal said the allegation would have to be examined against the evidence. He said some individuals were seen carrying sticks and rods, while some had covered number plates and worn masks. He said the investigation would determine whether the violence was pre-planned, instigated or caused by unruly elements.

Regarding the police operation at the KSU office, Baranwal said personnel had gone there to apprehend suspects involved in assaults and other offences. He said a petrol bomb was thrown at the police, following which personnel used tear gas and a stun grenade to disperse the crowd.

The administration increased night patrolling and community outreach measures and appealed to residents to remain calm, avoid rumours and report incidents to police. Baranwal said more arrests could follow as investigators examined available evidence.

He ruled out an immediate need for a curfew, saying residents had responded positively to the administration's appeal. He also acknowledged that there were lessons to be learnt from the handling of the rapidly evolving situation and said the administration would examine whether intelligence inputs had been sufficient and disseminated in time.

Baranwal also said the district administration had attempted to facilitate a meeting between the KSU and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma before the rally, but the proposed meeting did not take place.

Also Read: Khasi Students' Union Holds Black-Flag Rally in Shillong as Meghalaya Govt Ultimatum Expires