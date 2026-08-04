Meghalaya Dy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar Urges VPP to Drop Secretariat March, Says CM Open to Dialogue

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Ahead of the Voice of the People Party's (VPP) proposed march to the Meghalaya Secretariat on August 6, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said there was no need for the opposition VPP to organise the march when it could directly submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister and discuss any pending or urgent issues. He said the government remained open to dialogue with all political parties, maintained that most of the issues proposed to be raised by the VPP were already under discussion, and invited the party to send a small delegation instead of leading a mass march. Dhar asserted that consultations through democratic institutions were the appropriate mechanism for resolving public issues in the interest of the State.

Referring to media reports about the proposed march, Dhar said the government was prepared to discuss any issue brought before it and that all political parties had the right to meet the Chief Minister.

"I have seen media reports that the VPP is going to march to the Secretariat on August 6. Actually, there is no need for them to march, as they can come and submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister and have a dialogue and discussion. That is how we run the government. Obviously, if there is any pending issue, any urgent issue, any political party has the right to meet the Chief Minister. They are most welcome to come, submit their memorandum, and we will discuss it," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

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