VPP to hold peaceful march to Meghalaya Secretariat on August 6, warns of intensified agitation

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) announced that it will hold a peaceful march to the Meghalaya Secretariat on August 6 to press the state government to address what it described as key public issues, warning of intensified protests if its demands remain ignored.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's State Executive Committee. VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said the march would highlight concerns affecting students, teachers and the general public, adding that the party had already conducted awareness campaigns across the state to mobilise public support.

Basaiawmoit said the protest would remain peaceful and clarified that the party had no intention of storming the Secretariat. He appealed to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to remain in Shillong on the day of the march to witness public participation.

The VPP chief warned that the party would not tolerate any attempt to disrupt the programme and said it would not take responsibility for individuals creating disturbances during the march. He also urged citizens to join the protest to press the government to address the issues raised by the party.

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