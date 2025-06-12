Meghalaya Education Minister Holds Consultative Meeting with UDP

Correspondent

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma held a consultative meeting with the United Democratic Party, including Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh and UDP President and Planning Board Chairman Metbah Lyngdoh, to deliberate on the proposed Meghalaya Education Grant (MEG) aimed at rationalising school categories and streamlining funding mechanisms.

“Yes, this afternoon in the presence of Minister of Tourism Paul Lyngdoh, and in presence of former speaker and chairman of Planning Board Metbah Lyngdoh and other MLAs of UDP, in presence of all the officials of the department, we have done the consultation on the proposed Meghalaya Education Grant (MEG), which is the proposal of the department to streamline the education scenario and the different issues of the education department,” Sangma said.

In addition to stressing the necessity of "bringing down the different categories of the schools, the teachers, and also to streamline the funding system," he added, "we are doing this consultation on that MEG just to streamline and to make a different way of funding to the different school."

According to the minister, "We have heard the opinions and suggestions today, and everyone has appreciated the idea and the move. If everything goes according to plan, this will be the historic move, but our offices had to hold the consultation with all the head of institutions management in Shillong."

He informed, “We have officially notified the consultation committee headed by the Secretary of Education Swapnil Tembe and all the officers as they will be meeting all the association, the stakeholders, the head of institutions, the governing bodies and all the different head of institution across the state and across all level of the schools in the institutions.”

"It is not just about political parties; it is about the stakeholders," Sangma explained. "We want to inform all MLAs, have a discussion and listen to their opinions with the officers, academicians, and all stakeholders in fact, and then we will proceed." "There will be three categories of schools and teachers in the state because it is greatly affecting the PGI ranking of the state," he stated, adding that the objective is to "minimise to three categories, government, grant in aid institutions, and purely private."

