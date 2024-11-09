Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma to Discuss NEHU Issues with Vice Chancellor

Correspondent

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma has expressed concern over recent developments at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and is set to address the matter directly with Vice Chancellor Prof. PS Shukla.

Sangma said the focus remains on ensuring that student interests are protected amid the ongoing situation. “I just came back from Garo Hills, and I am yet to get a briefing on the NEHU issue, but what I came to know is a matter of concern. I will surely call the VC NEHU, and I will enquire into the matter from him,” the Education Minister said. He has indicated his willingness to apprise the issue with the Union Education Minister, if necessary, emphasizing that student welfare is his top priority.

“Whatever the matter, the students’ future shouldn’t suffer. I would request both the vice chancellor and the students that the academics shouldn’t be affected. I will find out the facts and reason from my officers what went wrong, and, if necessary, I will communicate it with the Union Education Minister,” he added.

Sangma is awaiting a detailed briefing from his officials to fully understand the scope of the issues before taking further steps.

