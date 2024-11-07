Meghalaya: NEHU Vice Chancellor Clarifies on Students' Demands

A Correspondent

Shillong: The Vice Chancellor of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prof PS Shukla on Wednesday clarified that the demand of North Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) to remove the Registrar and Deputy Registrar cannot be executed based on unilateral decisions or personal discretion.

“The Registrar and Deputy Registrar, were appointed following a thorough screening process and formal interviews. Their roles and continuity in service are governed by due processes, not by arbitrary decisions from any single authority, including the Vice-Chancellor,” Shukla said.

According to the Vice Chancellor as has been reported in the media, associations such as NEHUTA, NEHUNSA, and NEHUSU have already brought their concerns to the government, including the President of India.

He said, “If the government suspects any irregularities, it may consider forming an inquiry committee to examine the matter.”

He also said that the removal of Officer on Special Duty (Director, College Development council) and Guest House In-charge as demanded by the NEHUSU cannot be entertained due to the same reasons.

Shukla also added that as of now, there has been no communication from the Ministry or the President’s office to Vice-Chancellor’s office indicating such an action (to remove the officials).

The Vice Chancellor also said that it’s important to note that the termination of a government employee’s service cannot occur without valid and substantial reasons.

“If there are indeed concerns or reasons for any such action, the process would begin with an inquiry, not an immediate termination,” said.

Regarding the roles of the Officer on Special Duty (Director, College Development Council), Shukla said that he had approached many professors to consider taking the post, however no one gave their consent.

The Vice Chancellor said that he is still willing to appoint any professor who is ready to work as the Director of College Development Council and as for Guest House Incharge, NEHU currently faces a shortage of non-teaching staff.

“Advertisements for the non-teaching staff positions have already been issued, and although the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declined to conduct the non-teaching recruitment exams, we have proceeded with tendering for alternative agencies. Multiple agencies have shown interest, and once the Registrar’s office reopens (currently closed due to protests), these files will move forward,” he said.

Shukla also said that when the recruitment process is successfully completed, the role of Guest House Incharge will naturally conclude.

On appointment of Pro-Vice-Chancellor in both Shillong and Tura campuses of NEHU, Shukla informed that the university has formally written to the ministry for further clarification on this matter and is awaiting their response.

“I will write to Ministry again and if there is no response within December 2024, I will appoint two Pro-Vice-Chancellors for Shillong and Tura Campuses from local community only,” the NEHU Vice Chancellor said.

