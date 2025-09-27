Meghalaya emerges as rising force in food processing at World Food India 2025

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya launched its flagship brand “Meghalaya Collectives Organic” at World Food India (WFI) 2025, immediately establishing itself as a rising powerhouse in India’s food processing landscape. The launch, coupled with four strategic MoUs, showcased the state’s farm-to-market transformation, positioning it as an organic hub with export-ready supply chains.

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, inaugurating the Meghalaya pavilion alongside Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, hailed the state’s achievements. “I thank you all for giving me this opportunity to come and experience what Meghalaya is all about. I feel blessed and proud to experience the growth and the journey of Meghalaya. I deeply appreciate the leadership of Conrad K. Sangma, Hon’ble Chief Minister, whose commitment has brought about remarkable progress, particularly in promoting sustainability and organic products. It gives me immense joy to see Meghalaya performing so well and ensuring that organic products from every corner of India, especially from this state, reach global markets. I am particularly proud of Meghalaya’s organic Lakadong turmeric, which has now gained global recognition. This initiative, pioneered by the Government of Meghalaya, gives us confidence in the future of the food processing sector. I believe other states can learn from and replicate this model. I assure you all that the Government of India will continue to extend full support through dedicated schemes to further accelerate Meghalaya’s progress and empower its farmers. I also congratulate ‘Meghalaya Collectives’ for playing such a vital role in driving this journey forward.”

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma urged community participation, stressing that growth depends on individual drive and capacity. “I would like to encourage our different SHGs and societies to take advantage of programmes like these. You must engage. You must meet as many people as you can. You never know what kind of opportunities may unfold because of programmes like this. We can organise or we can facilitate these programmes, but to be able to unlock the potential—will depend on your personal capacity, your hardwork, your desire and your motivation to take your business forward.”

