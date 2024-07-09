Meghalaya: Family of Alleged Murder Victim Seeks Protection from Meghalaya Authorities

SHILLONG: The family of Niksamseng Marak who was allegedly murdered inside rehabilitation centre in Assam’s Goalpara district has urgently requested protection from West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner (DC) in Meghalaya On July 8 Kilmeline Marak the victim’s sister submitted letter to the DC She expressed her family’s fear of retaliation from associates of the accused in Assam She highlighted that their names and faces now exposed due to complaint put them and their relatives in significant danger.

Niksamseng Marak was allegedly murdered on July 4 at New Life Foundation Rehabilitation Centre Initially the centre claimed his death was suicide but post-mortem examination later disproved this assertion In response the family filed police report (FIR) in Goalpara. This led to the arrest of eight suspects. However two additional individuals involved remain at large

According to sources close to the family deceased’s wife has received threatening phone calls from Assam in recent days. This has intensified their fear. They are prompted to seek help from DC. Kilmeline Marak’s letter emphasized immediate need for police protection for complainant and her relatives, especially during their travels to and from Goalpara.

“We request your intervention for police protection for complainant and her relatives when travelling to and from Goalpara.” Kilmeline’s memo stated. She further wrote “There is great danger to their lives from accused’s acquaintances and relatives.” To safeguard complainant and ensure peace between communities. We seek your help.

Letter underscores family’s distress. Their urgent need for safety measures to be put in place. The ongoing threats and the murder's aftermath have heightened tensions. Fear among victim’s family necessitates immediate governmental intervention to prevent any further harm and ensure their protection.

As the investigation continues family hopes that authorities in Meghalaya will respond promptly to their plea. They provide necessary security to navigate legal processes. They also safeguard them from any potential acts of vengeance.