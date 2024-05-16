Order under Section 144 CrPC imposed by East Khasi Hills District Magistrate

Shillong: The District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills District has issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC prohibiting car washing and use of stream or well for disposal of polluting matter etc., along the catchment/tributaries of Umiew river and all its tributaries, streams, etc.

The order has been issued in view of the notice that has been brought to the District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills requesting for immediate action to tackle and prevent the pollution of rivers pertaining to a large scale car washing in river Umiew at Umiew Maw-U-Sam, Smit area, East Khasi Hills District. The prohibitory order has been issued by the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board in this regard. And such act of polluting the river, streams if allowed to continue will disturb the river ecosystem and the environment thereby making it unfit for human consumption affecting aquatic life and impacting the food chain, causing health risk for those using the water. The order comes into force with immediate effect throughout the entire areas specified above and until further orders, stated a press release.

Earlier on April, Cachar district administration in Assam has decided to implement a prohibitory order along the 33.6 km long-border it shares with Bangladesh.

This comes just ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections in Assam scheduled to be held in three phases, on April 19, April 26 and May 7 respectively.

The objective of this measure is to curb infiltration, prevent cattle smuggling, and deter illegal activities during the electoral period.

As per District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, people will not be permitted to move within a 1 kilometer radius of the Indo-Bangladesh border from sunset to sunrise under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

