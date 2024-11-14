Meghalaya: Gambegre Bye-Poll Records Over 90% Voter Turnout

A Correspondent

Shillong: The Gambegre bye-election held on Wednesday recorded 90.84 percent voter turnout as of 6 pm, the state election department informed. There are 16,881 male eligible voters and 16,207 are female voters. The total voters for the bypoll is 33,088. The total voters for the bye-poll is 33088. According to officials, VVPAT was replaced at Rongkon Songital Lower Primary School polling station at the start of the poll while in Dilniduara the whole set of EVM was replaced. Chief Election Officer BDR Tiwari informed that bye-poll was conducted peacefully.

There are six contenders for the seat. They included Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s wife Mehtab Chandee Sangma (NPP), Jingjang M. Marak (Congress), Sadhiarani M. Sangma (Trinamool Congress), Bernard N. Marak (BJP) and two independent candidates – Sengkrabirth Marak and Jerry A. Sangma.

The bye-election for Gambegre constituency was necessitated after former MLA Saleng A. Sangma representing this constituency was elected to the Lok Sabha.

