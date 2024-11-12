Meghalaya Gets Rs 27 Crore For Rural Development Under 15th Finance Commission

SHILLONG: The Ministry of Finance has disbursed Rs 27 crore as part of the first installment of untied grants under the Fifteenth Finance Commission for 2021-22.
Funds have been allocated to the rural bodies of Meghalaya to support development initiatives across the state's three Autonomous District Councils - Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia.
These grants provides an impetus to the local bodies to resolve location-specific issues across 29 constitutionally mandated subjects, ranging from rural infrastructure to social services.
However, spending on salaries and establishment costs from the funds has been restricted.
The Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Jal Shakti have jointly recommended the grants which are channeled through the state government to bolster rural governance.
This initiative intends to enable local institutions to enhance their capacity for sustainable development by providing them with financial resources.
This financial support enables Meghalaya's Autonomous District Councils to implement targeted development programmes based on local requirements and priorities.
