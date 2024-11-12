Meghalaya Gets Rs 27 Crore For Rural Development Under 15th Finance Commission

SHILLONG: The Ministry of Finance has disbursed Rs 27 crore as part of the first installment of untied grants under the Fifteenth Finance Commission for 2021-22.

Funds have been allocated to the rural bodies of Meghalaya to support development initiatives across the state's three Autonomous District Councils - Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia.

These grants provides an impetus to the local bodies to resolve location-specific issues across 29 constitutionally mandated subjects, ranging from rural infrastructure to social services.

However, spending on salaries and establishment costs from the funds has been restricted.