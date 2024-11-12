Meghalaya: Minister Hek Raises NEHU Issue with BJP Leadership

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Senior BJP leader and Meghalaya Cabinet Minister AL Hek has informed that he raised the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) issue with BJP central leadership in Delhi, aiming for a swift and amicable solution.

Speaking to the media, Hek said, “I see this will be resolved as early as possible. Yesterday, I also had a talk with the national leader of the BJP at Delhi. This morning also I spoke to a national leader of BJP at Delhi for the same NEHU impasse. I took all front, to ensure the issue is resolved amicably.”

Hek had earlier endorsed a letter from the Meghalaya Tribal Teachers Association addressed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, emphasizing the urgency of intervention. He explained, “I have sent my strong recommendation letter requested by the Meghalaya Tribal Teachers Association (MTTA) of NEHU to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his kind consideration.”

Underscoring the state’s duty to ensure individual safety, Hek said, “It is the duty of the Government to protect them and send the security.”

When asked about the growing demand for the Vice Chancellor’s removal, he affirmed, “We have strongly forwarded the demand to the Union Education Minister and the call will be taken by the Centre.” On his personal stance regarding the Vice Chancellor’s removal, Hek responded, “See, we have to go with the opinions of the people of the state.” Hek also highlighted the government’s approach to the matter, noting, “The Centre is doing an inquiry. Centre will not take one sided reports, but will collect reports from different sources before taking action.”

Additionally, he urged agitating students to exercise restraint, advising, “The students whoever are agitating shouldn’t damage the property, you can fight officially.”

However, The North Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) NEHU Unit have submitted an official complaint to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, who serves as the Visitor of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Meghalaya. The complaint, prompted by the ongoing indefinite hunger strike at NEHU, calls for the immediate removal of the Vice-Chancellor (VC) due to his absence from his duties amidst the ongoing indefinite hunger strike protest at the university.

In their letter, the student unions highlighted, “It has been seven days (146 hours) since the commencement of the hunger strike, and despite this prolonged period of student protest, the Vice-Chancellor has failed to fulfil his responsibilities. The absence of the VC, without any prior notice or information, is a serious concern and reflects poorly on his leadership and his ability to address the ongoing crisis. Instead of actively engaging in resolving the issues related to the hunger strike, the Vice-Chancellor’s failure to respond or even be present on campus highlights his inability to effectively manage the situation.”

