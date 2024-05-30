Meghalaya: Government Disburses Rs 19.85 Crore for Cyclone Remal Relief Efforts

SHILLONG: The state government has allocated Rs 19.85 crore to deputy commissioners across all districts. This is to provide immediate relief to those affected by tropical cyclone Remal. The cyclone brought heavy rain and strong winds. This has led to loss of one life in East Jaintia Hills. It injured five individuals. It impacted total population of 5169 across 271 villages, damaging 903 houses. This is according to Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla.

Minister Shylla highlighted that most severely affected districts in terms of population and property damage are Eastern West Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills. These estimates were compiled from reports received as of 11 am on Wednesday. The overall financial loss from cyclone is still being assessed.

Detailing district-wise impact Minister Shylla said that in Eastern West Khasi Hills 1,243 people across seven villages were affected. Three houses were damaged. The cyclone also damaged electric poles and roads. Restoration efforts are currently underway. In West Garo Hills 761 individuals from 72 villages were affected. 76 houses were damaged. This includes five public properties, four schools one farm and one building.

North Garo Hills and South Garo Hills saw significant damage to public roads and electric lines due to uprooted trees. Additionally in South West Garo Hills, power outages have persisted since May 26. Efforts to restore electricity are ongoing.

In West Jaintia Hills several trees were uprooted. Landslides occurred and one house was damaged in East Jaintia Hills under Wapung C&RD. This resulted in one fatality. Minister Shylla assured that ex-gratia will be provided to next of kin of deceased following norms although he did not disclose specific amount to be paid.

Government’s prompt financial aid aims to accelerate relief. The rehabilitation process will address immediate needs of cyclone-affected populations as restoring damaged infrastructure is a priority.