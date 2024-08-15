Meghalaya: Government to appoint locals as tourist assistants, announces CM Conrad K Sangma

Shillong : Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on Wednesday that the Government will appoint locals as ‘Tourist Assistants’ in a phased manner. These semi-uniformed personnel will serve as tour guides, provide security, and offer information to tourists. “The goal is to make tourists feel safe and ensure they receive accurate information,” he said while addressing a consultation with tourism stakeholders at the State Convention Centre in Shillong. This initiative will also create job opportunities for local youths.

The Chief Minister highlighted the recent law and order issues that affected tourism, emphasizing the need for collective action. “We must work together to condemn such incidents and promote a positive environment for tourism,” he stated. “We are engaging traditional leaders, local organizations, and stakeholders in our discussions to boost tourism in the State. Over the past six years, the Government has introduced various tourism initiatives to position and brand Meghalaya”, he added. Sangma urged stakeholders to provide suggestions for further developing the tourism ecosystem. “Our aim is not only to increase tourist footfall but also to create unique tours and circuits that enhance their experience,” he added. The Government is upgrading tourism infrastructure and facilities, including hotels, resorts, restaurants, promenades, and amenities like skywalks and museums. Shillong and other tourist destinations are receiving a facelift with new infrastructure to enhance their aesthetic appeal.

During the conclave, the Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh also unveiled the autumn tourism calendar, which included dates for the much awaited Shillong Literary Festival on November 12-14, Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival on November 15-16, Me’gong Festival on November 29-30, The Hills Festival on December 6-7, Bryan Adam India Tour on December 10 and Winter Takes on December 12-14, etc. The official partnership with Japan as partner country for Shillong Cherry Blossom was also announced. As part of this initiative a Japan Zone will be created that would showcase the diversity and rich culture of Japan.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Space Technology workshop organized in state

Also Watch: