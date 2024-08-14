Meghalaya News

The event was graced by the Minister in charge of Water Resources, C. Ymbon, as the Chief Guest.
Meghalaya: Space Technology workshop organized in state

Shillong: As a run-up to the observation of National Space Day  commemorating the success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission, the Water Resources Department, Meghalaya in collaboration with NPMU, National Hydrology Project, Government of India, on Tuesday organized a workshop on ‘ Space Technology for Sustainable Water Resources Management’ wherein the Minister i/c Water Resources, C. Ymbon, was the chief guest.

In his speech, the Minister noted that India is rapidly progressing in space technology which is being utilized across all development departments. He added that space technology has become essential for addressing global challenges, including water resource management, stated a press release.

