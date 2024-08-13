Meghalaya government to create central database for residents abroad

Shillong: The Governor of Meghalaya notified that all professionals, students who are planning to go abroad for work, studies, or working / studying abroad may furnish all details pertaining to their name, contact details, permanent address in Meghalaya, details of parent/ guardians, address in the foreign country etc. through online mode on meghalayaone.gov.in, in order to facilitate smooth and speedy evacuation/ return during the time of emergency/ crisis. Although not mandatory, professionals/ students are encouraged to register and share the above details.

The Meghalaya Government has observed that a large number of professionals and students from the State are temporarily employed or enrolled in educational programmes abroad in a variety of areas. Due to the lack of a central database for reference, the government does not currently have any information on these professionals or students who are residing overseas. It was exceedingly difficult for the government to obtain accurate information on the number of citizens who were left stranded during emergency situations like war, violence, etc. in such countries in the absence of a central database of professionals and students. Therefore, in order to guarantee prompt action for the evacuation of professionals and students, it has become necessary to establish a central database of those individuals who are temporarily residing overseas. This database might be consulted in the event of emergency situations for facilitating repatriation and safe return of professionals/ students to Meghalaya.

Information furnished by such professionals/ students will be kept strictly confidential and not for public viewing and will be referred to only during emergency situations, stated a press release.

