Meghalaya Govt Felicitates Rescue Team After Sohra Tragedy

SHILLONG: The Government of Meghalaya on Wednesday felicitated the search and rescue team who tirelessly worked to locate Raja Raghuvanshi, tragically found deceased, in one of the most gripping incidents to hit Sohra (Cherrapunji). The event was held at the conference hall of the SDO (Civil), Sohra, to honour all individuals and groups involved in the search and rescue operation of the late Raja Raghuvanshi and the involvement of his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi behind his murder.

Paul Lyngdoh, Minister of Tourism, urged tourists to come with a clean heart and mind, cautioning that harmful or unlawful behaviour would not be tolerated. He called for self-discipline and responsible tourism among locals. “Sohra is a land of good spirit and land of good manners. Despite facing unwarranted criticism from beyond our borders, our community stood tall, leading peaceful rally and candle vigil while supporting an extraordinary search effort,” he stated.

Importantly, he announced that the Tourism Department will work with the Sohra administration to install CCTV cameras in key tourist areas. He also promised to sanction the construction of a proper facility for street vendors near Mawkdok Bridge, supporting both public convenience and local livelihoods.

Gavin M. Mylliem, MLA Sohra, described tourists as extended family and emphasized the importance of collaboration between the government and community leaders to strengthen the tourism ecosystem. He thanked the Meghalaya Police for their professionalism and swift action.

T.W. Chyne, MDC Sohra, praised the police for exceeding public expectations and stressed the need for better inclusion of local guides and taxi drivers in tourism-related activities.

Cyril V.D. Diengdoh, IAS, Director of Tourism, highlighted critical initiatives to improve tourism management: first, the Tourist Buddy Program—engaging and training local people to serve as certified tourist guides; and the MTIME App—a platform for mandatory tourist registration, allowing real-time data sharing with the police and government departments to enhance safety and accountability.

E.R. Solomon, from the Sohra Region Tourism Association, expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and acknowledged the efforts of the police, SDRF/NDRF, F&ES, Rangbah Shnong, volunteers, and others. He stressed the need for CCTV installation, improved internet connectivity, and better emergency coordination.

Local guide Albert Pde raised concerns about poor road conditions, lack of signage, and weak mobile network coverage, urging the authorities to prioritize these infrastructure gaps for the safety of both tourists and locals.

A total cash award of Rs 5.4 lakh was distributed among 36 members of the Tour Guide Association of Meghalaya—including the Central Body, Sohra Unit, local guides, and the West Jaintia Hills Adventure Sports & Mountaineering Association—at Rs 15,000 per individual. Government personnel, including police, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, and administrative staff, were felicitated with certificates of appreciation for their exemplary service.

