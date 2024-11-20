Meghalaya HC Directs State To Submit Report On Actions Taken To Protect Myntdu River

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya High Court has issued an order to the state government, requesting a report on the actions taken to safeguard the Myntdu River in the Jaintia Hills region.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukherji and Justice W Diengdoh, passing an order after hearing a PIL on the matter on November 19, said, “The Amicus Curiae is directed to file a report by 28th February 2025. The government will also file a report indicating the action taken and also responding to the report of the Amicus Curiae by 13th March 2025.”

In his joint inspection report, Amicus Curiae P Yobin highlighted the significance of the river, which irrigates two fertile valleys in the state, Pynthor Nein and Pynthor Wah, providing sustenance to approximately 40,000 people.