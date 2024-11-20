Meghalaya HC Directs State To Submit Report On Actions Taken To Protect Myntdu River

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya High Court has issued an order to the state government, requesting a report on the actions taken to safeguard the Myntdu River in the Jaintia Hills region.
The bench, comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukherji and Justice W Diengdoh, passing an order after hearing a PIL on the matter on November 19, said, “The Amicus Curiae is directed to file a report by 28th February 2025. The government will also file a report indicating the action taken and also responding to the report of the Amicus Curiae by 13th March 2025.”
In his joint inspection report, Amicus Curiae P Yobin highlighted the significance of the river, which irrigates two fertile valleys in the state, Pynthor Nein and Pynthor Wah, providing sustenance to approximately 40,000 people.
The petition expresses dissatisfaction over the government's approval of construction work near the river. Secondly, the government has not taken adequate steps to stop erosion of the river, resulting in deposits of silt in the river bed.
The combined effect is choking up the river and preventing the adequate flow of water for cultivation, drinking, and other purposes.
The bench, however, stated that it is satisfied with the report filed today by the AAG that the government has taken steps to prevent soil erosion and also to remove the debris generated by construction work and deposited in the river.
ALSO READ: Meghalaya Launches E-Pension Portal And SMS Service To Streamline Pension Process
ALSO WATCH: