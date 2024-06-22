Mizoram: Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize 240 Grams of Heroin Worth Rs 1.68 Crore

AIZAWL: In decisive action against rampant smuggling activities in region Assam Rifles in collaboration with Mizoram police recovered 240 grams of heroin valued at Rs 1.68 crore. The operation took place in Champhai district of Mizoram. This underscored ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat illegal drug trafficking.

The operation was meticulously planned. It was executed based on specific intelligence inputs. These inputs pointed towards presence of contraband in area. Acting on this intelligence, special area domination patrol was conducted. This led to successful interception of heroin shipment.

Two individuals were identified as residents of Aizawl. And Siaha in Mizoram. They were apprehended during operation. The accused were found in possession of illicit substance. It has now been confiscated. The suspects and seized heroin have been handed over to Champhai police station for further legal proceedings

The Assam Rifles in official statement highlighted significance of this operation. "This operation marks another success in our relentless fight against smuggling. Cooperation between Assam Rifles and police department was pivotal in this seizure" the statement read. The joint efforts of Assam Rifles and Mizoram police are hailed as major step forward in curbing inflow of illegal drugs into region.

The seizure of such large quantity of heroin not only disrupts supply chain of narcotics. It also sends strong message to those involved in smuggling activities. Success of the operation is testament to effective coordination. Moreover. It shows intelligence-sharing between different law enforcement agencies.

Authorities are committed and will continue their vigilant effort to eradicate smuggling. Safety and security of region is a priority. This significant bust is expected to lead to further crackdowns on smuggling networks. Law enforcement agencies ramp up their operations. They aim to target and dismantle such illegal activities.

As investigation progresses Assam Rifles and Mizoram police reaffirm their dedication. They are committed to maintaining law and order. They also prioritize protecting community from dangers. This includes the perils of drug trafficking.