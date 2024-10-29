Meghalaya High Court Orders Regulations For Street Vendors In Shillong

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya High Court has instructed the Principal Secretary of the Urban Affairs Department to constitute a committee of competent authorities to regulate traffic in Shillong and specify the areas where street vending is allowed according to the law.
The committee has been directed to pinpoint authorised vending areas/zones in and around the capital city.
The HC also asked the committee to make an inventory of authorised vendors and confirm whether they are operating in designated areas.
Besides, the committee will also identify restricted areas for vending and create a detailed inventory of unauthorised vendors.
In an order passed today on a PIL filed by Philip Khrawbok Shati, the division bench of Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh said that the committee should also ascertain whether those who have been authorised are actually vending there or have sublet or parted with possession of those locations to third parties who are operating without licence or authorization.
Meanwhile, the court has ordered the committee to submit its report by February 28, 2025, with the next hearing scheduled for the first week of March 2025.
