Meghalaya High Court Orders Regulations For Street Vendors In Shillong

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya High Court has instructed the Principal Secretary of the Urban Affairs Department to constitute a committee of competent authorities to regulate traffic in Shillong and specify the areas where street vending is allowed according to the law.

The committee has been directed to pinpoint authorised vending areas/zones in and around the capital city.

The HC also asked the committee to make an inventory of authorised vendors and confirm whether they are operating in designated areas.

Besides, the committee will also identify restricted areas for vending and create a detailed inventory of unauthorised vendors.