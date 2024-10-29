Three NEHU Scientists Feature In Stanford University's Global List Of World's Top 2 Percent

SHILLONG: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) celebrated a significant achievement as three of its distinguished faculties have been named among the Top 2 percent scientists of the world in the latest ranking released by the prestigious Stanford University in USA.

The honored researchers from NEHU include Prof. AK Chandra from the Department of Chemistry (School of Physical Sciences), Prof. Timir Tripathi from the Department of Zoology (School of Life Sciences), and Dr. Shruti Shukla from the Department of Nanotechnology (School of Technology).

In the field of theoretical and computational chemistry, AK Chandra has made major contributions to understanding complex molecular systems.