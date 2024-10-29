Three NEHU Scientists Feature In Stanford University's Global List Of World's Top 2 Percent

SHILLONG: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) celebrated a significant achievement as three of its distinguished faculties have been named among the Top 2 percent scientists of the world in the latest ranking released by the prestigious Stanford University in USA.
The honored researchers from NEHU include Prof. AK Chandra from the Department of Chemistry (School of Physical Sciences), Prof. Timir Tripathi from the Department of Zoology (School of Life Sciences), and Dr. Shruti Shukla from the Department of Nanotechnology (School of Technology).
In the field of theoretical and computational chemistry, AK Chandra has made major contributions to understanding complex molecular systems.
Shruti Shukla's research focuses on the synthesis, characterization, and application of nano-structures in drug delivery, environmental cleanup, and the development of advanced materials.
Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla stated, "The addition of our faculty members to Stanford University's Top 2 Scientists of the World list is evidence of the high standards of research and innovation that are promoted at NEHU."
The Top 2 percent Scientists list, curated by Stanford University, provides a global ranking of researchers based on several citation indicators and the impact of their published work as indexed in the Scopus database.
This international recognition marks a proud moment for NEHU, showcasing its reputation as a center of academic excellence in the northeastern region.
