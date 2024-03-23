Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) to disburse pending ex-gratia payments to electrocuted victims' kin

SHILLONG: The Secretary, Meghalaya Human Rights Commission, has informed that the Commission, comprising of members, Srimati B. Giri and Shri P.J.P. Hanaman held a camp sitting at Tura from 19th-21st March to disburse all the cases of human rights violations registered with the Commission.

In a significant development, the Commission was able to ensure disbursement of ex-gratia financial assistant of Rs.1,00,000 from the Meghalaya Power Distribution Development Corporation Ltd (MePDCL) to each of the five widows whose husbands died of an electrocution mishap at Manikganj village of North Garo Hills District on 25th July, 2018. The ex-gratia payment had been sanctioned on 11th February, 2019 but was pending since then. It was due to the initiative of the Commission that the beneficiaries, who were from Assam, got identified from the Assamese vernacular dailies and payment finally given to the widows on Wednesday, at Tura. The ex-gratia relief to the any victim of electrocution has been increased to Rs. 2, 50,000/- w.e.f., 22nd July, 2020, a press release said.

