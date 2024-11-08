Meghalaya: HYC ultimatum for govt to address drug menace

Correspondent

SHILLONG: The Hynñiewtrep Youths’ Council (HYC) has issued a 30-day ultimatum to the Meghalaya government to implement its seven-point demand to combat the rising drug menace in the state.

At a public meeting held at Motphran, the HYC voiced concerns over the growing drug abuse problem, urging immediate government intervention.

HYC President Roy Kupar Synrem declared, “We have decided to issue an ultimatum of 30 days to the state government to take necessary steps to comply with the seven-point demands, which include forming a separate police team—ANTF—and notifying the fast-track courts.”

He further warned, “On failing to take action, the HYC will not hold any more meetings, but we will be calling all citizens of the state to march towards the secretariat to protest against the state government for not being serious enough to address this issue.”

Expressing cautious optimism, Synrem acknowledged recent communications from the government, stating, “We are glad that during the meeting, the state government, through the Minister in charge of social welfare, communicated that the government is actively pursuing the seven-point demand that the HYC has put forward.”

He added, “We have been informed that on the 14th of this month, there will be a state-level meeting of the Dream Mission chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police), along with the recently appointed Mission Director, FG Kharshiing.”

Synrem noted, “The letter also informs us that the government is actively pursuing the demand to separate the ANTF team from the state police and to establish fast track courts, among other demands from HYC. We are pleased that the government has accepted these demands, but the fight of HYC will not stop here, as, traditionally, the government often assures us but fails to comply. We will follow up on November 14th to see what decisions are taken at the state-level meeting and the outcome of today’s discussions.”

During the public meeting, a significant number of security personnel were deployed at Khyndailad, GS Road, and Motphran, where many shops had temporarily closed their shutters.

Other key demands include expanded treatment and rehabilitation facilities, increased capacity in existing centres, free detoxification, OST and daycare centres, improved investigation and prosecution under the NDPS Act, strengthened measures under the PITNDPS Act of 1988 to curb illicit drug trafficking, an enhanced drug supply reduction strategy, and the establishment of an office for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Shillong.

