Meghalaya issues traffic advisory for NEET (UG) 2026 candidates

SHILLONG: Authorities have issued an advisory for candidates appearing in the NEET (UG) 2026 examination on May 3 at Meghalaya Police Public School. A large Presbyterian congregation scheduled at JLN Stadium on the same day is expected to cause heavy traffic congestion in nearby areas.

Candidates are advised to leave early, plan their travel in advance, and reach the examination centre well before the reporting time ?????? in their admit cards to avoid delays.

The notice has been issued for the information of all concerned.

This information was stated in a press release.

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