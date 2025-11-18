Meghalaya: Jesus statue vandalized in Amlarem; police launch investigation

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Some unknown miscreants vandalized the statue of the Way of the Cross erected inside the parish premises recently.

West Jaintia Hills District Superintendent of Police, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, confirmed the incident and stated that an enquiry was underway.

"Yes, an enquiry is being conducted. As far as our knowledge goes, this is the first such instance," Dhanoa added.

He said no arrests had been made so far as authorities worked to identify those responsible.

"The matter is under investigation. No arrests have been made till now," he added.

ALSO READ: Meghalaya: CM Conrad K. Sangma Flags off Japanese Training Programme