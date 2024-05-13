Meghalaya: KHADC Delimitation Committee Faces Challenges in Reshaping Constituencies

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Delimitation Committee seeks to reshape the electoral configuration of 29 constituencies. The committee is led by its chairman, Stralwell Kharsyiemlieh. He finds himself contending with delays in critical data acquisition. Add to this there is an influx of novel representations from villages.

At the heart of the committee's struggle, there is a distinct delay, specifically it is a delay in obtaining electoral rolls from three domains. These consist of Ri-Bhoi South West Khasi Hills and Eastern West Khasi Hills. Concurrently, there is the Sohra civil subdivision. The committee is devoid of access to the latest electoral data. This deficit critically inhibits the committee's capacity to modify current districts. Therefore it accentuates a dire requirement for up-to-date information.

Kharsyiemlieh once a judge for KHADC, emphasizes the critical necessity to consider electorate size in redistricting. The committee though, wrestles with an additional issue. New appeals are pouring from the villages. They are the locations that absent from the first public hearings. The villages express unawareness of the committee's continuing affairs. Hence they request more interaction to ensure participatory decision-making.

Kharsyiemlieh asserts, "we wish to provide every person an opportunity". It underscores the committee's commitment to equal representation. "We want to give everyone an opportunity since we feel it is not fair if we do not take everyone on board" he further stresses. Despite efforts to collect reports from already represented areas, surge of new data emerges. It signifies a need for a thorough redrafting. Unfortunately this renders past efforts in vain.

The committee confronts a pivotal decision. It concerns accepting fresh requests. Kharsyiemlieh signals an impending consultation with the Executive Committee. Amid all challenges, the committee seeks to execute its responsibilities. Responsibilities fall within extension granted by Governor.

The extension permitting additional six months from March 13, is result of a Cabinet recommendation. It mirrors an acknowledgement of the complexities in the delimitation process. PN Syiem is the KHADC Deputy CEM. He acknowledges an absence of set timeframe for completing the task. At the same time he underscores the priority of a comprehensive review.

Amidst challenges, the KHADC Delimitation Committee moves forward. The search for fair and effective representation is a top priority. This reality emphasizes the need to navigate administrative complexities. The ultimate goal is upholding democratic principles. It applies specifically within the autonomous district council.