Meghalaya: KHADC to Compile List of Khasi Clans for Scheduled Tribe Certification

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) seeks to streamline tribal administration. They plan to uphold cultural heritage too. They have undertaken an ambitious task of compiling a comprehensive list of Khasi clans. This endeavor is restricted to its jurisdiction.

This move signifies a crucial step toward effective governance in the region. It was set in motion following a meeting. The meeting was with clan leaders and Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong Ka Bri Hynniewtrep representatives.

Deputy Chief Executive Member PN Syiem conversed with reporters. He then divulged the council's reason behind this approach. His assertion was the emphasis on creating clarity in clan administration. Another point of focus is making the issue of Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates easier. The certificates will be given only to clans acknowledged by the council.

This initiative strives for a thorough representation of Khasi clans. Furthermore it aspires to propagate a feeling of inclusivity within tribal governance structures.

Syiem seized attention of the council's call for clans to provide their specifics. This data is vital for inclusion in the coming list. Recognition of clans that may have overlooked or forgotten was emphasised. He underscored the necessity of acknowledging these clans. As he did this he simultaneously confirmed their cultural relevance within the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.

Additionally, Syiem unwrapped plans for more dialogues with every Khasi clan. This was to occur before finalizing the list. He underscored council's devotion to participatory processes in decision-making. His emphasis was on a participatory approach.

Leader of Opposition in KHADC Titosstarwell Chyne, endorsed this sentiment. He stressed the need for clans to hasten delivery of their complete details. They needed to hasten delivery to council. Takeaway insights from the meeting were underscored to be centered on legislative concerns. Key concerns included Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) Act 1997. There was a focus on subsequent changes as well.

Chyne underlined the importance of collective support for legislative actions to preserve the cultural identity and enhancement of tribal welfare. They concerned the clan administration regulations in the Khasi Social Custom of Lineage (Amendment) Bill 2023.

The proposed amendment advocates for compulsory registration of Dorbar Kur or Seng Kur. This needs to be carried out at registrar's office. This procedure reinforces the commitment of the council to transparency. The emphasis is also on accountability in clan governance.