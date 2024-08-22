Meghalaya: KHADC’s special session on August 23, to discuss delimitation bill

Shillong: A special session of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will be held on August 23 to discuss the Delimitation Bill. “The Report of the Delimitation Committee after the Select Committee finalized it will be placed during the special session on August 23,” Select Committee Chairman and Deputy Chief Executive Member Pynshngain N Syiem told reporters. The chairman informed that after the Delimitation Committee submitted its report to the Executive Committee of the KHADC, it was placed in the House and also put in public domain for the public to give suggestions and raise objections. Syiem said that since the report was in the public domain, stakeholders knew whether their areas had been shifted to another constituency or remained in the same.

“From what the Delimitation Committee recommended, those stakeholders who were not satisfied with the report came to us (the Select Committee) and submitted their disapproval in writing,” the Select Committee Chairman said. He stated that the Select Committee had also taken into consideration the objections raised by stakeholders.

Syiem pointed out that now there are no more objections from the public since the process went through two phases—firstly, the Report of the Delimitation Committee and subsequently, the Select Committee gave the public a chance a chance to air their grievances. He pointed out that now the public is satisfied; otherwise, they would have again come with written objections to the Select Committee. It may be mentioned that the term of the present House of the KHADC had to be extended for a period of six months to complete its delimitation exercise. The six-month extension period will end on September 5.

Syiem also pointed out that the KHADC does not have any jurisdiction over the extension of the House, even as he said that he leaves it to the wisdom of the government. “We have finished our task as entrusted to us to complete the delimitation process within six months. We will pass the amendment bill on August 23, and the next day we will send it to the State Government,” he said. Select committee members include Titos Chyne, Jambor War, Bindo Lanong, Lambor Malngiang, and Balajied Rani. KHADC secretary D G Syiemiong was appointed as the member secretary of the committee.

