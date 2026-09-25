NFR Construction GM reviews progress of Bairabi-Sairang railway line, meets Mizoram CM

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction) General Manager Ashish Bansal inspected the Bairabi-Sairang railway line on September 22 and reviewed the progress of ongoing development works. He also undertook a window-trailing inspection from Badarpur to Sairang.

During his inspection at Sairang, Bansal reviewed the construction of the washing pit line for coaches, which will facilitate cleaning, servicing and maintenance of coaching stock. He also inspected the sick line for coaches, constructed for their examination, maintenance and repair.

Bansal inspected existing staff quarters at Sairang and reviewed the construction of additional accommodation for railway employees. The facilities are expected to provide improved amenities for personnel involved in railway operations and maintenance in the region.

On September 23, Bansal met Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and discussed railway development and ongoing projects in the State. The meeting also focused on coordination for the continued improvement and expansion of railway connectivity in Mizoram.

During the visit, Bansal interacted with railway officers and staff engaged in operational and maintenance activities. He appreciated their efforts and stressed the importance of safety, efficiency, passenger service and timely completion of ongoing works, a press release said.

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