CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is planning to intensify enforcement against drunk driving, unlicensed motorists and other traffic violations ahead of the festive season and the upcoming Cherry Blossom Festival to prevent road accidents.

Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Transport Sniawbhalang Dhar said the government would strengthen traffic enforcement during the festive period, when celebrations and New Year gatherings often lead to people driving under the influence of alcohol. With more than 6.5 lakh registered vehicles in the state, the government has partnered with the SaveLIFE Foundation through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve road safety, identify accident-prone locations and address infrastructure deficiencies.

Dhar said the initiative would target motorists driving without valid licences, under the influence of alcohol, on the wrong side of the road or in violation of traffic signals. He stressed the need to ensure that motorists followed traffic regulations, particularly during the festive season. The government will also coordinate with the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Foundation to identify dangerous road stretches requiring engineering interventions, including additional signboards and improvements to accident-prone bends and turns.

Also Read: Manipur Governor, CM Pay Tributes to Two Army Personnel Killed in Itham River Accident