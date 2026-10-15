Meghalaya Launches Magisterial Probe into Alleged Police Extortion at Highway Checkpoints

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into allegations of illegal extortion at highway checkpoints after the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) alleged that Meghalaya Police personnel were collecting Rs 200 to Rs 500 per truck at Mawkhanu, Thangshalai and Diengpasoh in the district. The inquiry follows the circulation of a video of the alleged incident, with senior official Peter Passah tasked with submitting a report by October 31.

Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said the inquiry would examine accounts from complainants, people who had visited the checkpoints, police personnel and transporters to establish the facts.

"We have instituted a magisterial inquiry. I have sought a report from the SP regarding the incident and the video, which I am sure everyone has seen. The Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, has already submitted a report. Now, we have instituted a magisterial inquiry because we need to hear all sides. The police report represents only the police's account of the incident.

"I have instituted a magisterial inquiry under a senior Additional District Magistrate, who has been given the responsibility of submitting the report by October 31. As part of the inquiry, statements will be recorded from the complainants, those who have visited the checkpoints, police constables and possibly transporters. All relevant stakeholders who need to be summoned and questioned will be heard to ensure that the inquiry is comprehensive and establishes the truth. Peter Passah will chair the magisterial inquiry," Baranwal said.

Baranwal said the police had already submitted a report outlining their account of the incident, but the administration had ordered a separate inquiry to hear all sides before reaching any conclusions.

The magisterial inquiry will record statements from relevant stakeholders and examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged extortion at the checkpoints. The report is expected to be submitted by October 31.

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