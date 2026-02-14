Meghalaya to set up judicial probe into East Jaintia Hills mine blast today

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With outrage mounting over the deadly coal mine blast in East Jaintia Hills, the Meghalaya government is set to issue a notification by Friday, or at the latest by Saturday, constituting a judicial inquiry commission to probe the tragedy that claimed 31 lives and left several others injured.

Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong said the formal notification for the judicial probe into the Mynsyngat-Thangsko mine explosion is expected shortly, even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already commenced its investigation and the administration intensifies its crackdown on illegal mining.

"The SIT is different from the ambit of this judicial commission, but of course the order (notification) is about to come out very soon by tonight or by tomorrow because we have already decided that a judicial inquiry commission has to be set up to get all the details of the illegal activities that have taken place and also the unfortunate incident in which no fewer than 32-33 people lost their lives. By and large, the commission has to be headed by a retired judge and then two other members. Let us wait for the notification to come out; then you will be able to see exactly who the members of this commission are," he said.

Clarifying that the judicial commission and the SIT operate independently, he added, "The SIT has started its duty, so let us wait until the report is submitted."

The SIT, constituted by the Police Headquarters under the direction of the Director General of Police, is being led by DIG Eastern Range V.S. Rathore and comprises eight other members, including East Jaintia Hills District Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar. The team has begun a detailed probe into the circumstances leading to the explosion.

In the aftermath of the blast, the district administration registered 34 FIRs and launched an aggressive drive against illegal coal mining operations. Four persons have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

"From the District Administration of East Jaintia Hills be it the Deputy Commissioner or the Superintendent of Police they are all out to shut down the illegal coal mining that has happened and is still happening today. We have strongly directed both the DC and the SP to ensure that such illegal activities do not recur," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the probe is examining all possible angles, including the alleged supply and use of explosives. "We have made quite a number of arrests. The investigation is on, and we are looking into all issues, including who supplied the illegal explosives," he said.

