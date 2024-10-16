Meghalaya: Massive Fire Erupts In Tura Bazar; Damages 17 Shops

TURA: A massive fire engulfed Tura Bazaar in Meghalaya during the wee hours, at around 2 AM on October 16. The inferno left behind a trail of destruction in its wake, including damages to at least 17 shops.

A fast-food joint, pharmacy, shoe store, and nearby makeshift shops were among those bearing the brunt of the inferno.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and no casualties have so far been reported.

The affected shops are located between the GHADC market complex and Tura Super Market. The authorities are currently evaluating the extent of the damages.