Meghalaya Student Protests Turn Violent, Nehu Vice Chancellor's Residence Vandalised

SHILLONG: Tensions have intensified at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) as protestors vandalized the official bungalow of Vice Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla. The incident reportedly left Prof. Shukla with minor injuries.

In addition to the damage to his residence, the Vice Chancellor's official vehicle was also vandalized. Following the attack, Prof. Shukla has moved to an undisclosed location for safety.

"I could escape narrowly, though I sustained a minor injury," Prof. Shukla said. "Following this, I somehow managed to leave the place. Now I cannot disclose my location."

The university's registrar-in-charge filed an FIR with the local police this morning, as shattered glass, broken furniture, and scattered dishes were visible at the Vice Chancellor's residence.

Tensions have reached a critical level as NEHU students continue their hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof. Shukla, Registrar Omkar Singh, and Deputy Registrar Amit Gupta. The students accuse university officials of severe mismanagement and misuse of power within the administration. The NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU), backed by the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) NEHU Unit, has been leading the protests, including blockades of university entrances and the burning of effigies of the three officials. They are also calling for the appointment of Pro Vice Chancellors for both the Shillong and Tura campuses.

Faculty associations, such as the NEHU Teachers' Association (NEHUTA) and Meghalaya Tribal Teachers' Association (MeTTA), have voiced their support for the students, condemning the administration for what they term "abuses of power" and advocating for a comprehensive overhaul of NEHU's leadership.

