Meghalaya Minister Promises Uninterrupted Power Supply For Every Village In Next 5 Years

SHILLONG: As some parts of Meghalaya grapples with frequent power cuts, Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal has set out an ambitious plan to address this recurring issue.

He has assured that uninterrupted electricity will be provided to every village in the state of Meghalaya within the next five years.

The announcement of this ambitious target was made by the Meghalaya Power Minister during an interaction program with Nokmas and village elders in Aminda Rangsa, Gambegre, West Garo Hills on July 8.

"Within next 5 years, power or electricity in every village should be uninterrupted," Mondal said while addressing the gathering.