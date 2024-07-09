Meghalaya Minister Promises Uninterrupted Power Supply For Every Village In Next 5 Years

SHILLONG: As some parts of Meghalaya grapples with frequent power cuts, Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal has set out an ambitious plan to address this recurring issue.
He has assured that uninterrupted electricity will be provided to every village in the state of Meghalaya within the next five years.
The announcement of this ambitious target was made by the Meghalaya Power Minister during an interaction program with Nokmas and village elders in Aminda Rangsa, Gambegre, West Garo Hills on July 8.
"Within next 5 years, power or electricity in every village should be uninterrupted," Mondal said while addressing the gathering.
He stressed upon the need for advanced substations and improved voltage systems to fulfill this goal.
The power minister also spoke about several immediate challenges, including, three villages in Gambegre currently experiencing power outages.
He further lay emphasis on the frequent disruptions caused by rainy seasons, cyclones, and thunderstorms and also acknowledged issues pertaining to power tripping.
Moreover, Mondal stated that a new substation being installed at Damalgre would be operational within 2-3 months, thereby providing a solution to this longstanding concern.
Sanjay Goyal, the Commissioner & Secretary of the Power Department, revealed that the meeting was organized so as to understand and address local issues.
The senior official informed that they are focusing on finding out the problems faced by the locals, especially in the Power sector, on an area-wise and block-wise level.
The interaction program happens to be part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing the power infrastructure and service delivery across Meghalaya, particularly in rural areas.
Officials from the Meghalaya Electricity Corporation Limited (MeECL) were also present in this event in order to gather firsthand information about the plight of the residents.
ALSO READ: Meghalaya: Family of Alleged Murder Victim Seeks Protection from Meghalaya Authorities
ALSO WATCH: