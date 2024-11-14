Meghalaya: NEHU VC appoints Pro VCs for Shillong and Tura campus

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a significant administrative move, the Vice Chancellor of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prof. P.S. Shukla, has appointed two Pro Vice Chancellors for its Shillong and Tura campuses, subject to the approval of NEHU’s Executive Council. Dr. Fameline K. Marak, from the Department of Garo, has been appointed as Pro Vice Chancellor for the Tura Campus, while Prof. S.M. Sungoh has been designated as Pro Vice Chancellor for the Shillong Campus.

The appointment letter, signed by the Assistant Registrar, said, “In exercise of power conferred under Section 12(3) and (13) of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Act, 1973, and Section (3) of the Statutes of the University, the Vice Chancellor is pleased to recommend/appoint Professor Fameline K. Marak, Department of Garo, as Pro Vice Chancellor of NEHU Tura Campus w.e.f. 13 November 2024, subject to approval of the Executive Council.”

A similar letter has been drafted for Prof. S.M. Sungoh’s appointment at the Shillong Campus.

The term of office and the conditions governing these appointments, as noted in the letters, will adhere to the NEHU Act and Statutes, with any amendments applied over time.

