Meghalaya: Pala urges CM Sangma to upgrade DSSMH Road to NH status

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president Vincent H. Pala has shot off a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, flagging the “severely deteriorated” condition of the DSSMH Road and demanding its urgent upgradation to National Highway status.

“This road, as you are aware, plays a critical role in connecting the mineral-rich regions of Sutnga, Sumer, Saipung, and Nonglhlieh, and serves as a major route for transporting coal from Jaintia Hills,” Pala wrote, stressing that nearly 80% of coal from Jaintia Hills passes through this lifeline, generating substantial revenue for both JHADC and the State Government.

The Congress leader reminded that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had earlier approved a proposal for upgrading the road to a National Highway, yet “the upgradation has yet to materialize.” He warned that the worsening condition of the road is crippling local transport, trade, and daily life.

“It is also understood that the Department has proposed this road under the World Bank scheme. While this is appreciated, timely action is now critical. The people of these areas—home to some of the largest mineral deposits in the State—deserve better infrastructure and support from the government,” Pala asserted.

Calling the DSSMH Road both a strategic and economic asset, Pala urged the Chief Minister to “prioritize the repair and upgradation of the DSSMH Road at the earliest” to prevent further hardship and revenue loss.

